Honest beauty: Armand Beasley and Catherine Tyldesley

The beautiful Catherine Tyldesley Photo: Thomas Pitfield Thomas Pitfield

Our beauty editor talks with the Coronation Street, Mr Selfridge, and Strictly star about her life, career and the contents of her makeup bag

Family is all-important to Catherine, requiring a constant juggling act Photo: Thomas Pitfield Family is all-important to Catherine, requiring a constant juggling act Photo: Thomas Pitfield

I’ve been fortunate to work with actress, singer, playwright and presenter Catherine Tyldesley on numerous shoots and events over the years but it’s her friendship and our spiritual connection I treasure the most. Most people will recognise Cath as the feisty, and slightly brassy (love that word) Eva Price, from Coronation Street and her time, fully be-sequinned, in Strictly Come Dancing.

Cath, last year was tricky for everyone but you wrote and starred in your own play, The Ceremony. How did that come about?

I’ve always written scripts but never really had the time to do anything with them. During the first lockdown I’d treated myself to a creative writing course with one of my favourite contemporary playwrights – Jim Cartwright. It really helped me piece The Ceremony together. I’ve now written a TV series using the same characters you saw in the play.

How did you get your big break?

Catherine wrote and starred in her own play, The Ceremony Photo: Thomas Pitfield Catherine wrote and starred in her own play, The Ceremony Photo: Thomas Pitfield

My big break was a BBC period drama, Lilies. It centered on three sisters during the First World War, in Liverpool and was written by the magical Heidi Thomas (Call The Midwife). The casting director, David Shaw, has always believed in me. Sometimes all it takes is for that one important person to have faith in your capabilities. I’ll remain ever grateful to him.

What’s been the highlight of your career so far?

Corrie was wonderful – the chance to work on a character for so long is a real treat. But I think my favourite job so far was Scarborough, for the BBC in 2019. Brilliant cast and crew, and Derren Litten is one of my favourite writers.

You’ve spoken openly about your weight struggle and obesity in the past. What was the key that unlocked the door to your understanding and overcoming this issue?

The cast of The Ceremony, Catherine's play. From left to right: Stephen Rahman Hughes; Sue Johnston; Samatha Giles; Paula Lane; Jodie Prenger; Catherine Tyldesley. Photo: Thomas Pitfield The cast of The Ceremony, Catherine's play. From left to right: Stephen Rahman Hughes; Sue Johnston; Samatha Giles; Paula Lane; Jodie Prenger; Catherine Tyldesley. Photo: Thomas Pitfield

Education. I can’t stress that enough. Putting junk into your body is like putting petrol in a diesel car – eventually it’ll fail you. I’ve learned fad diets never work. I eat well and train hard – I’ve come to accept my body and give it praise. It achieves so much for me.

Mental as well as physical health is incredibly important to you. What three tips would you give to somebody who was just starting out on their journey of self-improvement and acceptance?

1.Eat from the Earth – as organically as possible

2. Meditate: even if it’s for five minutes a day; use it as a chance to reset and give thanks

Catherine's favourite red carpet dress was made by Manchester designer Zeynup Kartel Photo: Thomas Pitfield Catherine's favourite red carpet dress was made by Manchester designer Zeynup Kartel Photo: Thomas Pitfield

3. Be as active as you can: your body will reward you for it. You’ll have more energy and your mood will be more stable too

Fitness is a big part of your life. How do you stay motivated?

My son is my biggest motivation. I want to be on this planet for as long as possible, and I want to feel good about myself. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel good in your favourite clothes – it’s a total mood booster. And it’s incredibly sexy.

What three tips can you share for people to introduce into their daily lives that will help make a positive change?

A scene from Catherine's play, which is planned to tour in 2021 Photo: Thomas Pitfield A scene from Catherine's play, which is planned to tour in 2021 Photo: Thomas Pitfield

1. Eat your veg – at least five servings a day

2. Get eight hours’ sleep

3. Walk outside as much as possible

How important were beauty products to your mum’s and grandma’s (or should I say glam-ma’s) regime, and did they influence you on yours?

My mum and my gran have amazing skin. They’ve always looked after it and it shows. My gran is a big fan of coconut oil, zinc and castor oil, and rose oil. She looks fabulous.

I’ve known you for a number of years now, from when you first started on Coronation Street. I think we met at a bash at the Palace Hotel? You were singing at the event and, I have to say, blew us all away with such a strong voice. Would you be tempted into doing a West End musical? If so, what role would you love?

I do love Wicked – I almost did it a few years back. My dream role is probably Fanny Bryce in Funny Girl – I saw Sheridan Smith do it and she was sensational. I love Waitress too at the moment, in terms of musicals. I’d like to do a brand-new musical to be honest.

What three skincare products could you not be without and why?

Oil control pads from Obaji.

Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum, Dr Murad ; I use this every day.

Daily Power Defense from Zo Skin Health ; I make sure I never run out of this one.

The main thing I can’t imagine being without are my bespoke facials at One Aesthetic Studio , in Alderley Edge. They’re unbelievable – the best I’ve ever had, and Dr Jonquille Chantry is the best in her field. There’s nothing she doesn’t know about skin.

What does makeup mean to you and why is it important?

I wear it every day. I love the process and creativity. Makeup is art. I love to play with makeup. I’ve always enjoyed trying out different looks. If I’m feeling down a lick of makeup makes me feel I can take on the world.

What three makeup products are essential for your beauty routine and why?

HUDA Beauty Overachiever concealer – by far the best I’ve ever used. Amazing for under eye use and lasts ages.

Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder – keeps my makeup fixed in place and limits unwanted shine.

Fake Bake – I’m a huge fan of spray tan.

What’s been your favourite red carpet look and why?

I think my National Television Awards star dress by Manchester’s Zeynup Kartel. It was such a fairy-tale dress, and I’m slightly obsessed with stars.

Fragrance can be so evocative. Are there any scents that remind you of a special memory?

White Musk from Body Shop always makes me smile, as that’s always been my mum’s scent — it’s a great comfort to me, especially during lockdown when I couldn’t see her.

Do you have a favourite fragrance? If so, tell me why it’s so special to you

My favourite scent is Baccarat Rouge 540. Tom bought it for me a few years back and I’ve been obsessed ever since. Fact: I wear a different perfume for each character I play.

You have a really busy life. Your husband Tom is a photographer (Insta @tompitfieldphotography ) and you have your son Alfie, how do you juggle your work with your home life so you have a healthy balance?

It’s really tough to be honest; I don’t see my pals for a long time when I’m filming sometimes. But I’m getting better at the balance. Any spare time is usually spent with my boys – they’re always my priority. I think when you’re a mum you never truly find that balance. There will always be heartache and sacrifice.

If you could jump into a time machine, what advice would you give to your younger self?

Eat well and move more. Love yourself. Be kind to yourself.

What’s new for the rest of 2021?

So much. My play will be in theatres – God willing. It’ll run again this spring and continue to raise money for the arts. I started a new comedy in January and my new ITV drama View Point will hit your screens in March. I am feeling truly grateful to be busy.

