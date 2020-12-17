SAVE UP TO 30% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A video tour exploring the history of the church of St Oswald in Lower Peover

PUBLISHED: 20:12 17 December 2020 | UPDATED: 20:12 17 December 2020

James Balme

The church of St Oswald - Lower Peover.

In the heart of Cheshire lies the picturesque village of Lower Peover close to Knutsford.

In the village close to the picture postcard cottages stands the archaic church of St Oswald standing on a site that has had a church on it since at least 1269.

The purpose of the church was to be an ease of chapel to nearby Great Budworth. The west tower dates right back to 1582 and stands proud high above the village.

Join Cheshire Life’s history columnist James Balme as he takes us on a ‘History Walk’ around the grounds of St Oswald church and explains the history of this archaic building.

For more videos exploring the history of Cheshire go the TVPresenter4History Youtube channel

Or you can keep up to date with James’ latest travel at facebook.com/historymancheshirelife

