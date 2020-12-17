A video tour exploring the history of the church of St Oswald in Lower Peover

The church of St Oswald - Lower Peover. Archant

In the heart of Cheshire lies the picturesque village of Lower Peover close to Knutsford.

In the village close to the picture postcard cottages stands the archaic church of St Oswald standing on a site that has had a church on it since at least 1269.

The purpose of the church was to be an ease of chapel to nearby Great Budworth. The west tower dates right back to 1582 and stands proud high above the village.

Join Cheshire Life’s history columnist James Balme as he takes us on a ‘History Walk’ around the grounds of St Oswald church and explains the history of this archaic building.

