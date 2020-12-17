Farmbuildings transformed into luxurious family homes on Styal Country Estate

Bank House Farm Wilmslow - Threshers Barn Archant

Work is underway on the sensitive conversion of late eighteenth-century farm buildings within the National Trust’s Styal Country Estate into four luxurious family homes.

Bank House Farm Wilmslow - Quarry Bank Farm House Day Bank House Farm Wilmslow - Quarry Bank Farm House Day

Bank House Farm is located off Altrincham Road in Wilmslow within the Styal Conservation Area and was formerly a working dairy farm extending to more than 100 acres. Now local homebuilder, Pure Linnen Homes, is carefully restoring and redeveloping the farmhouse and three historic barns into a unique five-bedroom detached home and three bespoke four-bedroom homes.

Each design carefully preserves the architectural integrity of the original building while providing spacious, contemporary style accommodation widely regarded as essential to modern luxury living, such as open plan kitchen, dining and living areas, bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and dressing rooms and spaces for home working.

Bank House Farm Wilmslow - The Byre Bank House Farm Wilmslow - The Byre

Pure Linnen has managed to retain and restore many original features and has salvaged rustic build materials to add character and charm both inside the homes and externally. Timber beams, animal water troughs and natural stone will be transformed into garden features within designs by landscape architects Barnes Walker. Mature trees and shrubs will be retained and accompanied by new planting and native hedgerows to blur the division between each property’s extensive garden and the acres of farmland that surrounds them.

While Quarry Bank Farmhouse sits within private grounds with a gated entrance, each of the barns shares a central gated courtyard off which are three timber frame car barns, providing secure parking and storage for bikes and other leisure equipment.

Bank House Farm Wilmslow - River View Bank House Farm Wilmslow - River View

An exceptional standard of specification has been designed for each home with the Pure Linnen team hand-picking bespoke kitchen and bathroom furniture and finishes from top end artisan designers, including Wychwood Cabinet Makers, Fisher & Paykel, Waters Baths of Ashbourne and Crosswater to provide truly luxurious interiors.

Consideration has also been given to the impact of each home on the environment. In addition to class-leading design and insulation, which enable the development to achieve Level 3 in the Code for Sustainable Homes, the properties will benefit from underfloor heating and an Air Source Heat Pump.

Bank House Farm Wilmslow - Quarry Bank Farm House Night Bank House Farm Wilmslow - Quarry Bank Farm House Night

The properties are being marketed for sale by Knutsford estate agents, Stuart Rushton & Co. Says Stuart, “Bank House Farm is an exceptional development that offers the extremely rare opportunity to enjoy life in a period conversion, finished to the highest standard and enjoying stunning rural views over protected land.

“The homes facilitate a highly desirable lifestyle. Just imagine the spectacular sunrises and sunsets that can be admired from your living room or private terrace, and the fabulous countryside walks, runs and bike rides that can be enjoyed from your doorstep. All while being within easy reach of local towns and transport routes. This is modern country living at its finest,” he adds.

Homes at Bank House Farm are priced from £1.1million. For more information visit bankhousefarm.co or call Stuart Rushton & Co on 01565 757000.